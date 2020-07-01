Axa Purchases 35,956 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Axa lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $52,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after buying an additional 382,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.64.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $532.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

