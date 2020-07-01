Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1,569.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 88.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $942.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

