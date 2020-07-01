Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 2,571 TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.