Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 174 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,753,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $246.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

