2,678 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

