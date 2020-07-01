Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,569,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,237 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.61.

BAC stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

