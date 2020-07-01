Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 317 Shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.66% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 1,309.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter.

SAA stock opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

