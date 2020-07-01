Invesco Ltd. Acquires 7,121 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,459,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,136,000 after purchasing an additional 485,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $56,308,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $30,562,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,858,000 after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,530 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $139.80 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.47.

FSV stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. FirstService Corp has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

