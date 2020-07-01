Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $75,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,364,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,261,000 after buying an additional 619,103 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 582,508 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

