Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.