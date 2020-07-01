Axa Acquires 21,694 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Intuit were worth $67,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

INTU stock opened at $296.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.77 and its 200 day moving average is $271.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

