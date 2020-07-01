Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Macy’s stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

