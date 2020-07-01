Axa Buys 19,020 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Axa increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $91,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $212.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $217.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.