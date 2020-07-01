Axa Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Axa grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,687 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $77,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

NYSE:GPN opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.63.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

