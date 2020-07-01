Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.91

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 3132300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,821. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,392,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,385,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.