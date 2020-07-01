Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.37

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.37 and last traded at $151.90, with a volume of 2866000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

