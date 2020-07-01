Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

ECL stock opened at $195.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

