Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) Insider DAK Capital Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, with a total value of C$12,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,246,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,437,450.88.

DAK Capital Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, DAK Capital Inc. acquired 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, June 5th, DAK Capital Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$10,960.00.

Shares of BLN opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety Corp has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

