Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $581,669.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Allakos has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

