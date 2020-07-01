Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers buying, selling and renting houses. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

NYSE DUO opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

