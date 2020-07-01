Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.97.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,429,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,789,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,549,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,751,642 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,709,000 after purchasing an additional 905,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,671 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 230,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.