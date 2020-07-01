Zacks: Analysts Expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti lowered their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $434.64 million, a P/E ratio of -46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.