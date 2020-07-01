Invesco Ltd. Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.