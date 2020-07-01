AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Imperial Capital

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective lowered by Imperial Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMC. Macquarie restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.23.

NYSE AMC opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $460.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

