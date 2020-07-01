FY2020 EPS Estimates for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 0.27. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after acquiring an additional 914,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,368 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 540,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

