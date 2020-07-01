Medallia’s (MDLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of MDLA opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $91,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,866,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $683,150.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,270 shares of company stock worth $10,153,754 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medallia by 188.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 529,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Medallia by 145.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 48.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,131,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after acquiring an additional 691,680 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 151.2% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,853,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth $667,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

