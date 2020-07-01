Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 142,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,737,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 284,294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,132,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 95,110 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

