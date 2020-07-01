Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,076,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,559,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 790,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 146,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

