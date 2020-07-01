American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.41, approximately 813,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 725,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.75.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.