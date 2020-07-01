American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.41, approximately 813,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 725,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.
AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
