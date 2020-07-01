Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.31. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

