Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s share price rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.10, approximately 1,135,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,040,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UFS lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

