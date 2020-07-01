Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Trading 8.2% Higher

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.42, 352,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 347,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $405.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

