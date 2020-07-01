APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 112,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 91,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 365,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Kimball International Inc has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

