TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after acquiring an additional 203,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,148,000 after acquiring an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 111,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $350.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,010,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $443.76 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

