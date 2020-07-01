Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NYCB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

