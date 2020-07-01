Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 345,258 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

