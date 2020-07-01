APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.50% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

WSBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

