Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.12, approximately 704,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 229,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $119.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan I. Edrick purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 125,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

