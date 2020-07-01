Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,953,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662,131 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,126,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 459,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 446,271 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.