APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 438,988 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Gildan Activewear worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $15,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 85,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,051,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,066,000 after buying an additional 209,010 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

