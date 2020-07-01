Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,967 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Infinera worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 828,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

In other news, COO David W. Heard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at $836,586.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Infinera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Infinera’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.