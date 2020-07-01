Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 19,580 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $591,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $290,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,100 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $520,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,199.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,140 shares of company stock valued at $24,165,127 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADPT opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

