Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Yeti worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yeti by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yeti by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $345,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

