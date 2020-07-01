BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 420 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 388.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $66,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $177.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

