Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

