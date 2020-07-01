AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. AES also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.
Shares of AES stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.
AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.