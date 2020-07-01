Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:AUTG opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Autins Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.49 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of $6.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.
About Autins Group
Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.