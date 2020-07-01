Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Autins Group (LON:AUTG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:AUTG opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Autins Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.49 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of $6.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

About Autins Group

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

