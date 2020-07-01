Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (9.83) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.90) (($0.11)) by GBX (0.93) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON AVO opened at GBX 26 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.04. Advanced Oncotherapy has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of $79.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71.

About Advanced Oncotherapy

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

