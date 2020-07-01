Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JRSH. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

