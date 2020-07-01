Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.